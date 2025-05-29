The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 6:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta to take comment on an application for Subdivision Review for proposed division of Tax Map 004, Lot 012 (Standpipe Rd, Damariscotta) into eight lots, as proposed by Alexander Levis. The Planning Board will take public comment on the application and may take action on the application at this meeting.

For further information about this application or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

