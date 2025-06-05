The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comments on an application for a proposed Subdivision of Lot 007, Lot 009 (99 West Hamlet Rd) into 3 lots. The Planning Board will take public comment and may take action on the application at this meeting. A draft of the application is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website. For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at:

Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

There is no Public Hearing on Amendments to the Core Zoning Code Ordinance regarding Retail Firearm Sales.

The ad in last week’s paper was submitted incorrectly.

