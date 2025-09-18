NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on September 22, 2025, regarding proposed changes to the Solar Energy Conversion Systems (Solar) ordinance, Article 16. The change will allow roof-top solar energy systems to be approved by the Code Enforcement Officer. Ground-mounted solar energy systems less than 4,200 sq. ft.will be approved by the Planning board and will be allowed in all districts. Ground-mounted solar systems larger than 4,200 sq. ft. will be approved by the planning board and allowed only in the rural district.

The public hearing will be held in the Municipal Building meeting room.

