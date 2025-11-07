The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comments on an application for a proposed Subdivision of Map 003, Lot 059 (White Rd) by Kathleen Shattuck of 148 River Road, Newcastle, ME.

The Planning Board will take public comment and may take action on the application at this meeting. A draft of the application is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website. For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

