NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on November 25, 2025, on the site plan review application of Chewonki Foundation, Inc., for a 154kWac ground-mounted solar voltaic array south of Chewonki Neck Road, Map R09, Lot 002. The hearing will be held in the Town Office hearing room at 7 p.m. on November 25, 2025.

