NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Edgecomb Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Twisted Willow Farm on March 19, 2026. The applicant, Rebecca Abbott, is seeking approval of a site plan review for the use of five acres in the Marine Zone for boarding and training horses for a fee. The property is located at 138 River Road in Edgecomb. The public hearing will be held at the Edgecomb Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

