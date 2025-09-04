The Town of Damariscotta has received an application which requires Site Plan Review and Historic Preservation Review. The application proposes to construct a garage addition to the service station at Tax Map 006, Lot 015 (105 Main St, Damariscotta), as proposed by COGA 105, LLC of Portland, ME.

The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 5:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta. The Historic Preservation Review Commission will take public comment on the application and may take action on the application at this meeting.

For further information about this application or other matters of the Historic Preservation Review Commission or the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta.Maine.gov or at (207) 563-5168.

