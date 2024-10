The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta to take comments from the public on proposed development of a 70-bed memory care facility on Tax Map 001, Lot 050 (Piper Mill Rd).

For further information about this or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

