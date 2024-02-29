Advanced Search
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, NEWCASTLE PLANNING BOARD SPECIAL USE PERMIT & LARGE PROJECT PLAN

The Newcastle Planning Board will continue the Public Hearing from February 15, 2024 on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on the application for a Special Use Permit and Large Project Plan on a proposed 1.55 MWdc photovoltaic solar array power station submitted by Sean Murphy on behalf of Midcoast Solar, LLC relating to Map 003, Lot 024 (745 US Route 1, Newcastle). The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

