The Town of Newcastle will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 7pm at the Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Rd, Newcastle to take comment on the proposed Harbor Management Ordinance and Joint Shellfish Conservation Ordinance. This hearing will also be live-streamed on the Town’s YouTube Channel.

Proposed changes are available on the Town Website at NewcastleMaine.us and in-person at the Town Office. For more information regarding the Public Hearing, contact Emma McKearney, Clerk, at: clerk@newcastlemaine.us or 563-3441.

