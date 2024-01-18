The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold two Public Hearings on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 6:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St., Damariscotta to take comment on two applications for Site Plan Approval. One of the applications has been submitted by GSB Community School to reconstruct the front parking lot at 559 Main St., Damariscotta (Tax Map 003, Lot 014). One of the applications has been submitted by Bangor Savings Bank to reconstruct the parking lot at the rear of 100 Main St., Damariscotta (Map 006, Lots 28, 30, and 31).

The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny either or both of the applications at this meeting.

For further information about these applications or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta ME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

