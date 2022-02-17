Notice of Public Meeting

Crooker Construction, LLC will be attending the March 1st Alna Planning Board meeting at 6:30pm to discuss their blasting permit renewal.
Due to COVID considerations, the meeting will be held both in person and online.
Please contact Alna Planning Board Chair
jim.f.amaral@gmail.com for the meeting link.
Please contact shoshanna@crooker.com with any questions.
