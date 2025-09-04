NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Judgment of Foreclosure in Black Watch Company Inc v Anthony Winchenbach et al.WIS-RE-1024-14 and 14 MRS §6323, a Public Sale will be conducted at CAMPBELL LAW OFFICES, Knights of Pythias Building, 18 Main Street, Bowdoinham, ME 04008, (207-666-5601; 207-807-8813) at 10:00 am September 13, 2025, by Andrews Campbell and Black Watch Company, Inc. to the highest bidder of the following described premises: A certain parcel of land located at 427 Old County Road, Waldoboro, Lincoln County, beginning at an iron rod to be set lying North thirty eight degrees twenty seven minutes two seconds West (N 38° 27′ 02″ W), a distance of one hundred five feet (105.00 feet) from an iron rod set at the most westerly corner of land now or formerly of Doug Bald as described in a deed recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds Book 3198 Page 122 and at the most southerly corner of remaining land of Andrews B. Campbell as described in a deed recorded in same Registry Book 3429 Page 41, (reference is hereby made to deed recorded in same Registry Book 2404 Page 5I) and on the northeasterly boundary of land of Levi Walton as described in a deed recorded in same Registry Book 936 Page 171, said iron rod being the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence along land of said Walton and land now or formerly of Rosalinda Golden thence North thirty eight degrees twenty seven minutes two seconds West (N 38° 27′ 02″ W), a distance of six hundred fifty eight and 39/100 feet (658.39 feet) to an iron rod set and land now or formerly of Parker and Patricia Spoffard; thence along land of said Spoffards North two degrees twenty four minutes twenty seconds East (N 2° 24′ 20″ E), a distance of three hundred ninety one and 50/100 feet (391.50 feet) to an iron rod set; thence along land of said Spoffards and land now or formerly of Barry L. Soule South thirty eight degrees twenty eight minutes thirty five seconds East (S 38° 28′ 35″ E), a distance of nine hundred thirty nine and 97/100 feet (939.97 feet) to an iron rod to be set and land (to be conveyed to Doug Bald by the Grantor); thence along land conveyed to said Bald South forty eight degrees eighteen minutes twenty six seconds West (S 48° 18′ 26″ W), a distance of two hundred fifty six and 94/100 feet (256.94 feet) to an iron rod to be set and the Point of Beginning; said described tract containing 204,874 square feet (4.7033 acres), and constituting all the remaining land owned by Andrews B Campbell or Black Watch Company, Inc. described in deed from Charles Fiori to Andrews B Campbell et al in deed date November 25, 1998 recorded in Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 2404 at page 6. Together with and subject to all rights of way and easements appurtenant to said property as recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds. Reference is also made to Plan of Boundary survey for Andrews B. Campbell by Robin Redmond PLS 2084 recorded in Plan Book102, page 5.

