NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

By virtue of and in execution of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in Lincoln County Superior Court on October 25, 2025 in Docket No.: WISSCT-RE-2025-005 brought by David Eon, Sr. and Lisa Tolli against Zachary A. Genthner and Brittany L Peirce for the foreclosure of a mortgage dated December 28, 2020, and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 5643, Page 93, the statutory ninety (90) day period of redemption having expired without redemption, notice is hereby given that there will be a public sale on April 2, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Law Office of Nat Hussey, 277 Main Street, Suite 2, Damariscotta, Maine 04543 of the premises described in said mortgage and being a certain lot or parcel of land and any improvements thereon, situated at 421 Washington Road, Jefferson, Maine.

TERMS OF SALE

The property will be sold to the highest bidder at the sale, who shall pay a deposit of Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000) in cash, certified check or funds acceptable to mortgagees at the time and place of sale. The successful bidder shall be required to execute a purchase and sale agreement with said David Eon, Sr. and Lisa Tolli along with the aforesaid Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000) as a non-refundable and non-interest bearing deposit thereon, which purchase and sale agreement shall provide for a closing within thirty (30) days of the date of the public sale, at which time the balance of the bid price, together with all applicable closing costs will be due and payable in cash or certified funds payable to David Eon, Sr. and Lisa Tolli, who shall then deliver a duly executed quitclaim deed. The sale shall be made subject to: (a) any condition which a title search would reveal, (b) any unpaid taxes or assessments due to the Town of Jefferson, and (c) any facts which an accurate survey of the premises might show. The property shall be sold “as-is” and “where is” without any warranties whatsoever, be they express, implied or otherwise. Other terms will be announced at the sale.

For further information, contact Nat Hussey, Esq., Bar ID #7074, Attorney for mortgagees, 277 Main Street, P.O. Box 815, Damariscotta, Maine 04543, 207 682 0111.

09-11

