Notice of Request for Statements of Qualifications for Engineering Services in Waldoboro, Maine

The Cooperative Development Institute’s Water Infrastructure Support Program is seeking Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineering firms on behalf of the Medomak Mobile Home Cooperative in Waldoboro, Maine to improve their water, wastewater, stormwater, and electrical infrastructure. Required professional services will include, but are not limited to, engineering assessments, additional preliminary engineering services, design- and construction-related services, preparation of bidding and contracting documents, participation in evaluating bids received, and construction administration to ensure compliance with plans and specifications. Procurement of said services will be in accordance with 40 U.S.C. § 1101-1104. Qualified entities interested in being considered must submit (1) a letter of interest; (2) a statement of qualifications and experience of the firm and associates to be involved with the project; (3) references; (4) related prior experience, including similar projects; and (5) experience with funding sources including SRF, CDBG, and RD. Submit the requested information to wisp@cdi.coop no later than Monday, August 18th, 2025 by 5:00pm to be considered.

Please visit https://cdi.coop/rfqwaldoboro to view the full Request for Statements of Qualifications.

29

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

