NOTICE OF SALE OF TAX-ACQUIRED PROPERTY

The Select Board of the Town of Whitefield is accepting bids for the purchase of the municipality’s interest in a tax-acquired property listed below. Each bid must be received in writing, using the Town of Whitefield Bid Form, and in a sealed envelope marked “Tax-Acquired Property Bid, 011-006” on the outside.
The property for sale is described on the Town Tax Maps as:
• Map 011, Lot 006, Acres: 15.4, Land Value: 15,280.
The minimum bid is the total due of all outstanding taxes including the current 2021 tax, interest, and fees. Any deviation should include a justification.
All bids must be received in the municipal clerk’s office no later than 2 o’clock p.m. on Friday January 15, 2021. Late bids will not be opened or considered.
See the Town Website for more information or contact the Town Office. 207-549-5175

