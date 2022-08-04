NOTICE OF SALE OF TAX ACQUIRED PROPERTY

The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Waldoboro will accept sealed bids on the following tax acquired properties.

ITEM 1) Town Map R8, Lot 19, 0.2 acres, located at 19 Hoak Road, formerly owned by Randall H. Achorn Estate.

ITEM 2) Town Map R20, Lot 51A, 6 acres, land and buildings, located at 914 Old Augusta Road, formerly owned by Wayne A. Flaherty, and former owner occupied.

Bids will be accepted at the Town Office at 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine 04572 until 2:00 pm. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened. Each bid shall be plainly marked “BID ON TAX ACQUIRED PROPERTY” and shall identify the specific Item Number as shown above. Include your phone number and mailing address. Also, on envelope include Item Number and date. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. If the highest bids are equal, the bid first received shall be considered the highest bid.

It is anticipated that bids will be considered at the meeting of the Board of Selectmen at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Selectmen reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Full payment for awarded bids shall be made to the Town no later than September 6, 2022. The Town will issue quitclaim deeds and shall not be responsible for any condition of the property or and personal property that may be present.

