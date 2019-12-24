Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Notice of Sealed Bidding for purchase of Industrial Woodworking Equipment

at

The Wiscasset School Department is accepting sealed bids for the following equipment:
1 Wilton 14 inch Band Saw
2 DJ 20 Delta Surface joiners
1 Rockwell Heavy Duty Shaper
1 Jet 2244 Sander
1 Rockwell Wood Lathe
2 Jet Metal Lathes
1 Powermatic Scroll Saw
1 Jet Dust Collector
1 Rockwell Bench Grinder
1 Delta Thickness Planer
Items can be viewed on Monday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. or by appointment at Wiscasset Middle High School.
Sealed bids are due to the Wiscasset Superintendent’s Office on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
For more information, please call Principal, Chuck Lomonte at WMHS at 207-882-7722.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company