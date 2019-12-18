Notice of Sealed Bidding for purchase of Industrial Woodworking Equipment

The Wiscasset School Department is accepting sealed bids for the following equipment:

1 Wilton 14 inch Band Saw

2 DJ 20 Delta Surface joiners

1 Rockwell Heavy Duty Shaper

1 Jet 2244 Sander

1 Rockwell Wood Lathe

2 Jet Metal Lathes

1 Powermatic Scroll Saw

1 Jet Dust Collector

1 Rockwell Bench Grinder

1 Delta Thickness Planer

Items can be viewed on Monday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. or by appointment at Wiscasset Middle High School.

Sealed bids are due to the Wiscasset Superintendent’s Office on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Principal, Chuck Lomonte at WMHS at 207-882-7722.

