The Wiscasset School Department is accepting sealed bids for the following equipment:
1 Wilton 14 inch Band Saw
2 DJ 20 Delta Surface joiners
1 Rockwell Heavy Duty Shaper
1 Jet 2244 Sander
1 Rockwell Wood Lathe
2 Jet Metal Lathes
1 Powermatic Scroll Saw
1 Jet Dust Collector
1 Rockwell Bench Grinder
1 Delta Thickness Planer
Items can be viewed on Monday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. or by appointment at Wiscasset Middle High School.
Sealed bids are due to the Wiscasset Superintendent’s Office on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
For more information, please call Principal, Chuck Lomonte at WMHS at 207-882-7722.
Notice of Sealed Bidding for purchase of Industrial Woodworking Equipment
The Wiscasset School Department is accepting sealed bids for the following equipment: