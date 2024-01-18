Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF SITE VISIT DAMARISCOTTA PLANNING BOARD

at

Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will conduct two Site Visits on Monday, January 29, 2024.
At 8:00am the Planning Board will visit 100 Main Street, Damariscotta (Bangor Savings Bank) and at 9:00am the Planning Board will visit 84 Biscay Road, Damariscotta. These Site Visits are in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.
For further information about these Site Visits or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta ME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^