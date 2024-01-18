Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will conduct two Site Visits on Monday, January 29, 2024.

At 8:00am the Planning Board will visit 100 Main Street, Damariscotta (Bangor Savings Bank) and at 9:00am the Planning Board will visit 84 Biscay Road, Damariscotta. These Site Visits are in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.

For further information about these Site Visits or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta ME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

