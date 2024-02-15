Notice is hereby given that, weather permitting, the Damariscotta Planning Board will conduct a Site Visit to

84 Biscay Road, Damariscotta (Map 003 Lot 004-002) at 9:00am on Monday, February 26, 2024 regarding the Site Plan Application submitted by Hoppe Enterprises, LLC of Damariscotta, ME. This Site Visit is in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.

The rain/snow date will be Monday, March 4, 2024.

For further information about this Site Visit or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta ME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

