Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will conduct a Site Visit on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00am at 84 Biscay Road, Damariscotta. This Site Visit is in addition to the scheduled meeting of the Planning Board the same day, Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:00pm at Damariscotta Town Office.

For further information about this Site Visit or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta ME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

