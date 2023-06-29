Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. This special meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Board that had been scheduled for Monday, July 3, 2023. No Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, July 3, 2023. The meeting will begin at 6:00 PM and will be held in-person at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

–Agenda–

Pledge of Allegiance; Call to Order;

Review of Meeting Minutes: June 5, 2023;

Discussion of Proposed Site Plan Review Ordinance Amendments

Other Business; Adjournment

–For further information about the special meeting, contact

Michael Martone, Acting Town Planner, at (207) 563-5168 or

via email at: Planner@DamariscottaME.com

