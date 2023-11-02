Advanced Search
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING DAMARISCOTTA PLANNING BOARD

at

Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Damariscotta Town Office, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta. This special meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Board that had been scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2023.

No Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, November 6, 2023.

For further information about the Special Meeting of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

