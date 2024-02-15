Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6:00pm at the Damariscotta Town Office, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta. This Special Meeting will be in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.

The proposed agenda will include review of the Planning application for 100 Main St (Bangor Savings Bank).

For further information about this Special Meeting of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner

at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

