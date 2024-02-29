Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING NEWCASTLE PLANNING BOARD

at

Core Zoning Code Workshop

Notice is hereby given that the Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle. This Special Meeting will be in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.

At this Special Meeting, the Planning Board will review and consider potential changes to the Town’s Core Zoning Code relating to LD 2003. For further information about the Special Meeting of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^