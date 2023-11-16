The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle.

This Special Meeting will be in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board. At this Special Meeting, the Planning Board will review and consider potential changes to the Town’s Shoreland Zoning Ordinance.

For further information about the Special Meeting of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

