NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE DAMARISCOTTA PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The meeting will begin at 6:00 PM and will be held in-person at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

This special meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Board that had been scheduled for Monday, September 4, 2023. No Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Agenda:

Pledge of Allegiance; Call to Order; Review of Recent Meeting Minutes; Other Business-TBD; Adjournment.

For further information about the special meeting, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at

(207) 563-5168 or via email at: Planner@DamariscottaME.com

