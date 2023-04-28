Notice is hereby given that the Newcastle Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be held in person at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, 86 River Road, and virtually via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87852494026 using passcode 04553.

Agenda:

– Call to Order & Introductions

– Continuation of the Application Review for Map 11, Lot 31-001; Pleasant Street

– Public Comment

– Adjourn

For further information about the special meeting, contact Michael Martone, Acting Town Planner, at (207) 563-5168 or via email at: Planner@DamariscottaME.com

