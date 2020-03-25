The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Bristol is accepting bids for the purchase of the Town’s interest in one tax acquired property. Each bid must be submitted in writing in a sealed envelope marked “Tax Sale Bid” on the outside. All bids must be received at the Town Office no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Late bids will not be opened or considered.

Each bid must include the bidder’s name, mailing address and phone number and must be accompanied by a deposit in the form of a certified check or money order, in an amount equal to or greater than 20% of the bid price. The successful bidder’s deposit will be credited to the total purchase price for the parcel. Deposits will be returned to unsuccessful bidders. Any bid which does not contain the proper deposit will be rejected. The minimum bid is $10,000.

Bids will be opened and reviewed by the Selectmen at the Town Office on Wednesday April 29th at 7:00 pm. The Board of Selectmen reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The successful bidder shall have seven (7) days from the date of bid acceptance in which to complete the purchase. The property will be conveyed by a municipal quitclaim deed without covenants (also known as a “release deed”). Any contents remaining in the house will become the property of the purchaser. In the event a successful bidder fails, for any reason, to complete the purchase in the time stated, the bid acceptance is void and the bidder’s deposit shall be forfeited to the Town. The Board of Selectmen may thereafter negotiate a sale of the property with any or all unsuccessful bidders.

The property for sale is depicted on Town tax maps as tax Map 014, lot 089 and is located at 1403 State Route 32. Tax maps and other public information concerning the property may be reviewed by appointment at the Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road, telephone 563-5270, during normal business hours, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

