Notice to all persons who attended RSU 12 Public Schools from 2022 and who were born prior to Oct. 15, 2004 or to their parents:

Regional School Unit 12 may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such records after January 1, 2023. If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed, please contact the Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Special Services Office at 665 Patricktown Road, Somerville, Maine 04348,Telephone # 207-549-1010, prior to December 15, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the records. The School Department shall permanently maintain a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance record, classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed.

For RSU 12 students, students who have attended high schools as a tuition student and records will be maintained at those schools for the same period of time. If you have attended a local high school as a tuition student from RSU 12, and wish to have these records, please contact the high school from which you graduated or last attended.

