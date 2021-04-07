The Trustees and Board of Directors of the Community School District (CSD), who have responsibility for the two schools of Boothbay Region Elementary School and Boothbay Region High School wishes to procure architectural/engineering services for renovations and consolidation to address needs at the Boothbay Elementary and High Schools. Qualifi cation packages must be received by 12 noon on Friday, April 30, 2021, at AOS 98, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538, ATTN: Dr. Keith Laser, Superintendent of Schools. Responding fi rms must comply with the detailed RFQ Information for Architects and Engineers on the AOS 98 website: www.aos98schools.org.

