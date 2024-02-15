Bid proposals for several projects related to storm damage at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net, or can be mailed to:

Bristol Parks and Recreation

1180 Bristol Rd

Bristol, ME 04539

Bids will be accepted until 3:00 o’clock pm, Monday, March 4, 2024, after which they will not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF PROJECTS

You may bid on all of the following, or just select ones you specialize in. If bidding on multiple items, please do each item as a separate bid, though they can be mailed or emailed together.

1: Masonry – rebuild the Bell House according to historic standards, using as many of the existing bricks

as is feasible.

2: Repair the existing roof of the Bell House and re-shingle it with cedar shakes. The trim around the

roof will need to be repaired and/ or replaced.

3: Install a beam through the ceiling that will support the bell to be rehung outside the building.

4: Replace 4 windows and 1 door at the Bell House, and repair the ceiling as needed.

5: Replace the damaged fence and posts with composite white picket fence to match existing fence.

6: Replace the damaged siding and window frame on the Fisherman’s Museum.

7: Paint the wall of the Museum facing the water so it matches the new siding.

8: Repair/ replace the water damaged plaster wall inside the Fishermen’s Museum.

TYPE OF BID

Bids shall be on a price basis and shall include the price to complete each of the numbered projects separately.

PREQUALIFICATION

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in the area in which you are bidding.

PREBID CONTRACTOR WALK THROUGH

A pre-bid contractor walk through will be held Wednesday Feb. 28th at 10:00am on site at Pemaquid Lighthouse Park, 3115 Bristol Rd, Bristol, Maine. Contractors or their representatives will be able to ask questions at that time and see the scope of work for each listed item. For other questions you can contact Shelley Gallagher at sgallagher@bristolmaine.org or 207-563-1800.

COMPLETION DATES

Work shall be completed no later than June 15, 2024.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and may select a preferred contractor based on experience and value to the project.

