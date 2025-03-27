RECEIPT OF BIDS

Bid proposals for building siding will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net. Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 o’clock pm, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, after which they will not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF WORK

In general, this project includes the following work to be done at Pemaquid Lighthouse Park.

This will only be the second floor water side of the Lighthouse Keeper’s House building:

1 Remove the old clapboard and sheathing.

2 Add insulation and resheath.

3 Replace clapboards with pre-primed cedar clapboard to match the existing clapboard from the first floor.

TYPE OF BID

Bids shall be on a total price basis and shall include the price to complete the entire project.

PREQUALIFICATION

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in roofing.

PREBID CONFERENCE

A pre-bid contractor walk-through will be held Thursday April 3, 2025 at 10:00 on site at Pemaquid Lighthouse Park, 3115 Bristol Rd, Bristol, Maine. Contractors or their representatives will be able to ask questions at that time and see the scope of work. Any other questions can be answered by contacting Shelley Gallagher at

sgallagher@bristolmaine.org or 207-350-7022.

COMPLETION DATES

Work shall be completed no later than Monday June 16, 2025.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and shall select a preferred contractor based

on experience and value to the project.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

