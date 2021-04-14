RECEIPT OF BIDS

Bid proposals for a mowing contract for Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Ellingwood Information Center and the Bristol Mills Swimming Hole will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net.

Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 O’CLOCK P.M., Monday, April 26, 2021 after which they will not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF WORK

This contract includes: Mowing/trimming 22 times throughout the season at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Ellingwood Park and the Bristol Mills Swimming Hole.

Spring/Fall clean ups at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Ellingwood Park and the Bristol Mills Swimming Hole.

TYPE OF BID

Bids shall be based on the price to complete the work for the season.

PREQUALIFICATION

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three references.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A pre-bid conference can be requested, or any questions can be answered by contacting Lara Decker at ldecker@bristolmaine.org or # (207) 350-7022.

COMPLETION DATES

Work shall be completed no later than December 1, 2021.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and will take into consideration experience and resources as well as bid price. Bristol Parks and Recreation also reserves the right to award any one part of the project separately.

