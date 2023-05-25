RECEIPT OF BIDS

Bid proposals for two roof projects will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net.

Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 o’clock pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, after which they will not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF WORK

In general, this project includes reroofing two structures:

1. Reroofing the Old Rock Schoolhouse located at 158 Rock Schoolhouse Road in Bristol which includes removal of old wooden roof shingles and replacing with new yellow cedar roof shingles and replacement of rotted trim with new pine boards.

2. Reroofing the watering trough canopy structure located across from the Town Hall (1268 Bristol Road) in Bristol Mills which includes removal of old wooden roof shingles and replacing with new yellow cedar roof shingles.

TYPE OF BID

Bids shall be on a price basis and shall include the price to complete each of the two projects separately and one price to complete both projects.

PREQUALIFICATION

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in roofing.

PREBID CONFERENCE

A pre-bid conference can be requested, or any questions can be answered by contacting Shelley Gallagher at sgallagher@bristolmaine.org or 207-350-7022.

COMPLETION DATES

Work shall be completed no later than October 15, 2023.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and shall select a preferred contractor based on experience and value to the project.

