RECEIPT OF BIDS

Sealed bid proposals one roof project will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net.

Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 o’clock pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023 after which they

will not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF WORK

In general, this project includes: Re-siding the bell tower at 3115 Bristol Road which includes removal of old

wooden shingles and replacing with Maibec double dipped white cedar shingles. The approximate size is 6

feet across at the bottom on each side, about 3 feet across at the top on all sides, and about 25 feet tall.

TYPE OF BID

Bids shall be on a price basis.

PREQUALIFICATION

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in roofing.

PREBID CONFERENCE

A pre-bid conference can be requested, or any questions can be answered by contacting Shelley Gallagher at sgallagher@bristolmaine.org or 207-350-7022.

COMPLETION DATES

Work shall be completed no later than October 1, 2023.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and shall select a preferred

contractor based on experience and value to the project. Bristol Parks and Recreation also reserves the

right to award any one part of the project separately.

