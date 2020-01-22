AOS98 is conducting a competitive bid process for the BRES + BRHS DOOR REPLACEMENTS PROJECT in Boothbay, Maine.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS98 Central Office Conference Room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 February, 2020.

Project includes removals & replacements of all exterior & interior storefront doors, some fi re-doors, minor interior improvements, some minor MEP removals & repairs.

The detailed Notice to Contractors / Subcontractors and E-DOCs Release Form are on the AOS98 website:

http://www.aos98schools.org/o/bres/browse/38136

