Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS

at

AOS98 is conducting a competitive bid process for the BRES + BRHS DOOR REPLACEMENTS PROJECT in Boothbay, Maine.
Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS98 Central Office Conference Room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 February, 2020.
Project includes removals & replacements of all exterior & interior storefront doors, some fi re-doors, minor interior improvements, some minor MEP removals & repairs.
The detailed Notice to Contractors / Subcontractors and E-DOCs Release Form are on the AOS98 website:
http://www.aos98schools.org/o/bres/browse/38136

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company