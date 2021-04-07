Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Notice to Contractors and Subcontractors Requests for Bids

at

AOS 98 is conducting a competitive bid process for the Boothbay Region Elementary School / Roof Shingle replacement Project in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS 98 Central Offi ce Conference room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Project includes Removal and Replacement of an Asphalt Shingled roof.

The detailed Notice to Contractors / Subcontractors and E-DOCs Release Form are on the AOS 98 website:
http://www.aos98schools.org/o/bres/browse/38136

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^