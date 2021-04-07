Notice to Contractors and Subcontractors

AOS 98 is conducting a competitive bid process for the Boothbay Region Elementary School / Roof Shingle replacement Project in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS 98 Central Offi ce Conference room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Project includes Removal and Replacement of an Asphalt Shingled roof.

The detailed Notice to Contractors / Subcontractors and E-DOCs Release Form are on the AOS 98 website:

http://www.aos98schools.org/o/bres/browse/38136

