Notice to Contractors and Subcontractors Requests for Bids

Edgecomb Eddy School is conducting a competitive bid process for the Edgecomb Eddy School Roof Project in Edgecomb, Maine. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS 98 Central Office Conference room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at noon on Tuesday February 19, 2021

The detailed Roof Bid Request is on the AOS 98 website:

https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1102742/EES_Roof_Bid_Feb_2021.pdf

Or contact David Benner, Facilities Manager at dbenner@aos98schools.org or 207-380-7871 to request bid document

