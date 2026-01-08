NOTICE TO TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICE PROVIDERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Boothbay – Boothbay Harbor CSD Schools of AOS 98, wishes to procure services for the replacement and upgrade of the existing phone systems at Boothbay Region High School and Boothbay Region Elementary School, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Proposals should be sent to Robert Kahler, Superintendent

of Schools, AOS 98, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, 04538, to be received no later than 3:00 PM

on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Responding vendors must comply with the detailed requirements found in the official RFP document.

The full RFP can be found on our website www.aos98schools.org Questions may be directed to info@aos98schools.org

