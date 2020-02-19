Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE TO WALDOBORO RESIDENTS PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY & SPECIAL REFERENDUM ELECTION MARCH 3, 2020 – Registrar Hours

at

The Waldoboro Registrar’s office will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday and will hold evening hours on Wednesday, February 26 from 4:30 – 7:00 PM for any Waldoboro residents interested in registering to vote. Personal identification and proof of residency is required.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Municipal Clerk by 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, unless special circumstances exist.

The polls will be open for voting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. For more information you can contact the Town Office during regular business hours.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company