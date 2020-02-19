The Waldoboro Registrar’s office will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday and will hold evening hours on Wednesday, February 26 from 4:30 – 7:00 PM for any Waldoboro residents interested in registering to vote. Personal identification and proof of residency is required.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Municipal Clerk by 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, unless special circumstances exist.

The polls will be open for voting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. For more information you can contact the Town Office during regular business hours.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

