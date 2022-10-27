Advanced Search
NOTICE TO WALDOBORO RESIDENTS STATE OF MAINE GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 8, 2022 Registrar Hours

at

The Waldoboro Registrar’s office will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday and will hold evening hours each Tuesday from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM for any Waldoboro residents interested in registering to vote. Personal identification and proof of residency is required. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Municipal Clerk by 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 4, 2022, unless special circumstances exist.

The polls will be open for voting on
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
For more information you can visit our website at www.waldoboromaine.org

If you have any questions please call the Town Clerk’s Office at 832-5369 ext. #5 during regular office hours.

