Registrar Hours

The Waldoboro Registrar’s office will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 9:00am – 5:00pm,

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and will hold evening hours on Tuesdays 8:00am – 6:00pm, closed Fridays for any Waldoboro residents interested in registering to vote. Personal identification and proof of residency is required.

The deadline for requesting absentee ballots is Thursday, June 5, 2025. The polls will be open for voting on Tuesday,

June 10, 2025 from 8:00am – 8:00pm. For more information, you can visit our website at www.waldoboromaine.org.

If you have any questions, please call the Town Clerk’s office at

832-5369 during regular office hours.

