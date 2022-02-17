Advanced Search
NOTICE TO WESTPORT ISLAND RESIDENTS

at

Nomination papers for candidates for town offices to be voted on June 14, 2022, will be available beginning on March 3, 2022. Signed nomination papers with a minimum of 25 signatures must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island by the close of business hours on April 14, 2022.
Office hours are Tuesdays, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm and Thursdays, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Any questions regarding the nomination process shall be directed to the Town Clerk at (207) 882-8477 ext. 3 or in person.
Offices to be voted on are:
1st Selectman for Term of 3 years
Road Commissioner for Term of 3 years

