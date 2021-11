A Special Town Meeting will be held on November 9, 2021 at 6 pm at Whitefield Elementary School Gymnasium, for approval of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds.

Warrant can be found on our website: https://townofwhitefield.com/

November 9th, Select Board Meeting

Town of Whitefield

The regularly scheduled Select Board Meeting for November 9th will be held at the Whitefield Elementary School immediately following the Special Town Meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print