STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN, ss

COURT LOCATION OF CIVIL ACTION

DOCKET NO.: RE-20-9

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

PLAINTIFF

v.

ROBERTT. JONES

DEFENDANT

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard on the Motion of Plaintiff’s attorney, Brock & Scott, PLLC, whose address is 30 Danforth Street, Suite 104, Portland, ME 04101, for service by publication upon the Defendant named in a certain Summons and Complaint for Foreclosure By Civil Action, Title to Real Estate Involved, now pending before this Honorable Court, namely on ROBERT T JONES.

The real estate involved in this action is situated at: 293 Gardiner Road, Dresden, ME 04342-3700.

That after due diligence Plaintiff has been unable to make service on Defendant, ROBERT T JONES of its Summons and Complaint For Foreclosure By Civil Action, Title to Real Estate Involved, now pending before this Honorable Court, and the present whereabouts of said Defendant cannot be ascertained.

IT IS ORDERED that service be made upon the Defendant, ROBERT T JONES, by publishing once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, in The Lincoln County News, a newspaper of general circulation in Dresden, Lincoln, County, Maine, the county, municipality and state most reasonably calculated to provide actual notice of the pendency of this action to the party to be served; a copy of the Order, attested by the Clerk of the District Court, Division Civil.

The first publication shall be made within thirty (30) days after this Order is granted.

Twenty-one (21) days after the first publication of this Order, service shall be considered complete. Within twenty (20) days after service is considered complete, the Defendant, ROBERT T JONES, shall appear and defend this action by filing an answer with the said Clerk of the District Court, Division Civil, and also by filing a copy of said answer with the Plaintiff’s attorney, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Attn: Eva M. Massimino, Esq., 30 Danforth Street, Suite 104, Portland, ME 04101. (IN CASE OF FAILURE TO DO SO, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE RENDERED AGAINST THE DEFENDANT).

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Order, as published, shall be sent by ordinary first class mail to the last known address of the Defendant, if possible.

The Clerk shall enter the following in the docket:

The ORDER dated 9/30/2025, is incorporated in the docket by reference. This entry is made in accordance with M.R.C.P. 79(a) at the specific direction of the Court.

DATED: 09/30/25

42-45

