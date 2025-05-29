STATE OF MAINE LINCOLN, ss. DAVID EON, SR., and LISA TOLLI, Plaintiffs V. ZACHARY GENTHNER, and BRITTANY PEIRCE, Defendants

SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL ACTION

DOCKET NO.:WISSC-RE-2025-005

ORDER GRANTING PLAINTIFF’S MOTION FOR SERVICE BY ALTERNATE MEANS

Title to Real Estate is Involved

421 Washington Road, Jefferson, Maine 04348

Mortgage recorded in Lincoln County Registry of Deeds at Book 5643, Page 93

This matter being before the Court on March 14., 2025 upon Plaintiffs’ Motion for Service by Alternate Means, for good cause shown, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have performed a diligent search and other efforts to effect personal service on Defendants, were unable to serve notice of this action on Defendants personally or by mail and that service cannot be effected by another prescribed method.

Plaintiff has commenced a civil action for foreclosure of a mortgage on real property situated at 421 Washington Road, Jefferson, Lincoln County, Maine. This action may affect the interests of Zachary Genthner and Brittany Peirce in the property.

The Court further finds that service by publication of this Order in the Lincoln County News is reasonably calculated to provide actual notice of the pendency of the action to the Defendants and is the most practical method of effecting notice of the foreclosure action.

It is therefore Ordered that Plaintiffs have satisfied the requirements of M.R.Civ.P. 4(g)(ii) and that Plaintiffs may effect service upon the Defendants by publishing this order once per week for three (3) successive weeks in the Lincoln County News, being a newspaper of general circulation in Lincoln County and by mailing a copy to the last known addresses of Defendants.

SUMMONS TO DEFENDANTS ZACIIARY GENTHNER AND BRITTANY PEIRCE Plaintiffs have commenced a lawsuit against you in Lincoln County Superior Court, Docket No.: WISSC-RE-2025-005, located at 32 High Street, Wiscasset, Maine that affects your interests in property located at 421 Washington Road, Jefferson, Maine. If you wish to oppose this lawsuit, you or your attorney MUST PREPARE AND SERVE A WRITTEN ANSWER to the complaint within FORTY-ONE (41) days from the date you were served with the Complaint. You or your attorney must serve your Answer by delivering a copy of it in person or by mail to Plaintiffs’ attorney or to Plaintiffs. You or your attorney must also file the original of your Answer with the Court by mailing it to P.O. Box 249, Wiscasset, Maine 04578 before, or within a reasonable time after it is served.

IF YOU FAIL TO SERVE AN ANSWER WITHIN THE TIME STATED ABOVE, OR IF, AFTER YOU ANSWER, YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT ANY TIME THE COURT NOTIFIES YOU TO DO SO, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU AND A FORECLOSURE AND SALE OF THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 421 WASHINGTON ROAD, JEFFERSON, MAINE MAY OCCUR. IF YOU INTEND TO OPPOSE THIS LAWSUIT DO NOT FAIL TO ANSWER WITHIN THE REQUIRED TIME.

If you believe Plaintiffs are not entitled to foreclosure of the property and/or to other relief south in the Complaint, or if you believe you have a claim of your own against the Plaintiffs, you should talk to a lawyer. If you feel you cannot afford to pay a fee to a lawyer, you may ask the Clerk of Court for information as to places you may seek legal assistance.

