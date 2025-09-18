At the Probate Court held in Wiscasset in and for the County of Lincoln, State of Maine, on the Twenty-Seventh day of August, 2025, it is hereby ORDERED that notice by publication of the following matter be given to Carroll Townley whose whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained by reasonable diligence.

A Petition for Appointment of Guardian of Incapacitated Person in Re: Daniel T. Holt of Dresden, Maine has been presented by Bonnie Lee Holt, 64 Indian Rd, Dresden, ME 04342.

This notice is particularly directed to Carroll Townley.

A hearing on this Petition will be held at the Lincoln County Probate Court at 32 High Street, Wiscasset, Maine on Wednesday, October 15. 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Failure to appear at this hearing or to contact the Court within fourteen (14) days of the first publication of this notice will result in a default and a substantial loss of rights.

It is further ORDERED that this Order be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Lincoln County News, a newspaper of general circulation in the area where the Petition was filed, the first publication to be on or before September 18, 2025.

DATE: September 15, 2025

William Avantaggio

Judge of Probate

