Painting Bids

The Town of Whitefield is requesting bids from qualified contractors with experience and references to paint and repair:

1) Exterior of the Whitefield Townhouse at 36 Townhouse Road

2) Garage door and trim on the recycling building at 36 Townhouse Road

3) Trim and door on the sextons building at the Coopers Mills Cemetery mon Main Street.

This includes repair/replace all rotted wood, clean, scrape, sand, and paint.

The paint shall be supplied by the Town. The work shall be performed after the beginning of the Town fiscal year beginning

July 1, 2021 and be completed by September 30, 2021.

Interested contractors may contact the Town with questions of proposals at:

Town of Whitefield – 36 Townhouse Road – Whitefield Maine 04353

(207) 549-5175

Proposal should be submitted not later than December 7, 2020

The Town of Whitefield will evaluate all proposals on the basis of estimated cost, professional qualifications, equipment and methods, references and other relevant information. The Town reserves the right to reject and all proposals or to further negotiate with any party.

